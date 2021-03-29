Karatsev, the revelation of Australia, opens his record in Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – MARCH 20: Aslan Karatsev of Russia poses with the trophy after beating Lloyd Harris of South Africa to win the men’s singles Final match during day fourteen of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel / Getty Images)

EFE | Russian Aslan Karatsev, 27 years old and world No. 42, won his first title this Saturday after beating South African Lloyd Harris 6-3 6-2 in the final of the ATP 500 tournament in Dubai (United Arab Emirates).

Karatsev is not a shooting star. After reaching the semifinal of the Australian Open, the Russian consolidated in Dubai as one of the great revelations in this 2021.

On his way to the final, Karatsev edged out two of the big favorites to clinch the title, promising young Italian Jannik Sinner and world number 8 compatriot Andrey Rublev.

The moment @AsKaratsev beat Harris 6-3 6-2 to lift his first title on the ATP Tour! #DDFTennis pic.twitter.com/p3QiMWXDdo – Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 20, 2021

Harris, on the other hand, came to his first ATP 500 final with his morale intact after leaving the fourth in the world, the Austrian Domic Thiem, and a veteran like the Japanese Kei Nishikori on the shore. However, on the track, the difference between the South African and the Russian was remarkable.

Karatsev left no choice to his rival. In less than an hour and a half, he prevailed in two sets (6-3 and 2-6) through dominant and aggressive tennis. With this victory, the Russian reaches the top 30 of the ATP rankings.