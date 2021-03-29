Karatsev, the great leap of the Russian who admires Federer

03/22/2021 at 10:43 PM CET

He is not a young man who bursts into the best after several tournaments demonstrating his capabilities and potential. No. Aslán Karatsev is already a 27-year-old man who has only taken a couple of months to win the admiration of the tennis world. He has worked a lot, but without a doubt 2021 is being the year of his explosion and he has done it with lights and colors and sprinting.

When he landed in Melbourne and after passing the quarantine, no one paid attention to his presence. He was 114th in the ATP ranking so he was not at all a player to be reckoned with in the Australian Open box.

Nothing suggested that two weeks after debuting in a Grand Slam he would be contesting the semifinals against a Nokak Djokovic who even dared to win a set. He was the first debutant in history to do so.

The great leap had finally arrived. Not even Karatsev himself could believe what he was experiencing, although he recognized that it was the fruit of many hours of training and many tours around the world.

This unconditional fan of Roger Federer In addition to having grown up watching the exciting duels between Pete Sampras and André Agassi, he began his career in tennis in his hometown, Vladikavkaz, a town of 300,000 inhabitants in southern Russia, practically on the border with Georgia. When he saw that he had the talent to take another step in tennis, he made a pilgrimage to various schools in Israel, back to Russia in Rostov, Taganrog, Moscow, even in the German city of Halle. passed through the Sergi Bruguera Academy in Barcelona.

He could not climb as much as he wanted in tennis until he found Yahor Yatsyk, who has taken him to the top. He already has a degree, the one obtained in Dubai, and I’m sure everyone in Miami will look at you with different eyes. Today is the 27th in the world and you already have a million dollars in your account. But he wants more.

Clear Russian dominance

Russian tennis is in full swing. At the irruption of Daniil Medvedev, already consecrated in the elite where he is already the second best player in the world after surpassing Rafa Nadal in the ATP ranking, and Andrei Rublev, who achieved 23 consecutive wins in ATP 500 Tournaments, has now been joined by Aslán Karatsev with his spectacular performances at the Australian Open and in Dubai that have promoted him to 27th place in the world. But if you look at the Race to Turin, the leader is Djokovic with 2,140 points, followed by Medvedev with 1,950, third is Rublev with 1,440, fourth is the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas with 1,360 while Karatsev it is fifth with 1,265. A luxury for this player to be part of this generation. Of course, on Twitter it only has 4,500 followers and on Instagram it reaches 39,000, far from its rivals.