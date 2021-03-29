Karatsev reaches his first final and breaks Rublev’s great streak

03/19/2021 at 21:45 CET

SPORT.ES

Russian Aslan karatsev reached the first final of his career in Dubai after beating his compatriot in three sets Andrei Rublev, second favorite, 6-2, 4-6 and 6-4, after two hours and a quarter of the game.

The good time of Karatsev, 27, lasted in Dubai, which will have one last game without any of its great aspirants.

Karatsev will bid for the trophy with South African Lloyd Harris, from the qualifying round, who previously beat third-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Karatsev, who already surprised when he reached the semifinal of the Australian Open, which he lost to Novak Djokovic, took another step in his career. In an unprecedented clash, he beat Rublev, one of the fittest players of the last year and a half, winner this year in Rotterdam and who in 2020 won five of the eight titles that his record includes.

Rublev’s streak in the ATP 500 ends

In addition, Karatsev ended in this way Andrei Rublev’s great streak of 23 wins in ATP 500 tournaments since they were established in 2009, second best in history after Roger Federer’s 28 between 2014 and 2016.

Karatsev, currently ranked 42nd in the ATP ranking, the best he has achieved throughout his career, took advantage of his good start to win the first set, although afterwards he could not stop Rublev’s reaction, which led to the final outcome. set.

Aslan Karatsev broke his rival’s serve twice and was 5-2. Rublev waged battle. He signed a break and was on the verge of equalizing the heat, but Karatsev remained solid and closed the match to reach his first final.