Karatsev knocks out Medvedev in Rome

EFE | Russian Aslan karatsev he struck down his compatriot on Wednesday Daniil Medvedev, number 2 in the world ranking, by beating him 6-2 and 6-4 on the second round of the 1000 Masters in Rome, which takes place on the clay of the Foro Italico.

May keeps choking on Medvedev, who has a partial of one win and twelve losses in his career this month, and this Wednesday his path in Rome was interrupted before the solid tennis of Karatsev, Australian Open semi-finalist and winner of this season’s Dubai tournament.

An all-Russian clash in Rome! Daniil Medvedev takes on Aslan Karatsev for a place in R3. Watch # IBI21 Live Streams 👉 https://t.co/hOHmv2wMlX pic.twitter.com/4AtkSMYlFj – Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 12, 2021

Karatsev, number 27 in the ATP ranking, was unstoppable with the serve and had a tremendous 90% of points won with his first serve, for only 60% worn by Medvedev.

It took him an hour and 18 minutes to extend his Roman path and his next rival will be the American Reilly opelka, number 47 in the world, who eliminated Italian Lorenzo Musetti on Tuesday.

Keep flying Karatsev, who defeated the Serbian Novak Djokovic (n.1) in the semi-finals in Belgrade and previously interrupted a streak of 23 consecutive victories for the Russian Andrey Rublev in the semi-finals in Dubai, on the way to the title.