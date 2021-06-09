Karatsev and Vesnina, the fashionable couple who can win Roland Garros

Aslan karatsev You can win Roland Garros 2021 in the mixed doubles modality, where he is doing a great tournament together with Elena Vesnina. Karatsev was the one who proposed his compatriot, who already won a gold medal in the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games. The Russian couple is already in the final, playing at a high level. Karatsev explained: “We spoke about two months before the tournament, and I asked her to play mixed doubles with me. I think it is a good opportunity to play together at the Olympics, as she has a great experience.”