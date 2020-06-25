Karat, a startup founded by Instagram Live creator Eric Wei, announced a new credit card for influencers. Unlike what banks offer, this fintech does not analyze your credit history to approve a plastic, but focuses on how many followers you have and your reach on social networks.

Known as Karat Black Card, this product is advertised as the first credit card designed for content creators. The startup promises higher credit limits, 2-5% cash back, interest rate waivers, and more.

The benefits will depend on how much you spend and how large your internet presence is. As your fan and reach statistics grow, the card improves and more features are offered. He indispensable requirement to apply is to have at least 100,000 followers. If you are verified or recommended by another creator, it is also possible to get a card.

Differences with conventional cards are also noticeable in payments. For example, the Karat does not have a minimum monthly payment, but you should cover what you spent each month. If you forget to pay there is no penalty or additional interest.

In an interview with Business Insider, the founders said that they point to a user who is not used to using a card and hence the idea of ​​ridding them of additional fees. One of the most striking features is the refund on products. For example, you can apply it in the purchase of recording and delivery equipment in case you are a streamer, or a camera if you travel and upload photos to your Instagram.

The Karat Black Card measures your followers and reach if you are an influencer on social networks

The Karat Black Card focuses on four types of influencer, depending on the platform. If you are an Instagram user, your number of followers, reach and advertising agreements matter. YouTube analyzes your total subscribers and advertising revenue. Twitch looks at subscribers, donations, and ad deals, while TikTok looks at followers, likes, and views on videos.

To apply to the card, just send a direct message to its creators on Instagram. The company will analyze your figures to see if you are a creditor of a Karat and will proceed with the process. The target audience for this product is young creators with a limited credit history.

Karat seeks move away from the average model of a financial institution and it will monetize by charging businesses a fee. For the startup, there is fertile ground in offering the service to influencers, since they move a considerable amount of money through sponsorships or income in AdSense.

If this works, the next step is to expand the financial offering. Karat obtained an initial investment of $ 4.6 million from Kevin Lin, co-founder of Twitch, as well as YCombinator, Coatue, CRV and SignalFire.