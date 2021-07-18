Kanye West’s relationship with Irina Shayk cools down because it doesn’t exist

They say that Kanye West’s relationship with Irina Shayk goes cold because it doesn’t really exist. HA!

According to sources, Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s “five second” relationship has cooled off because it turns out that such a relationship does not exist … Bahahahahahahaha, sources told Pagesix that Kanye invited Bradley Cooper’s baby mom to Paris for a couture show, but the model turned it down.

“She likes him as a friend, but she doesn’t want a relationship with him,” the source said, explaining that Shayk declined the rapper’s invitation to avoid headlines.

OF COURSE! The above were enough.

“She does not want the association that they are dating, which is what will appear in the press if she appears with him in Paris” – said the source. “It would be another month of news saying they are dating.”

Which is not true. Bahahahahaha … See? All for a little attention.

Irina and Kanye were seen together in Provence, France in June celebrating the 44th birthday of the Yeezus, there the reports arose that they were dating, although before someone had commented that in an Instagram gossip account, but OBVIOUSLY none denied it at that time .

The last time they were seen together was getting off the private jet that brought them back to the States from France.

The source told the website:

“She went to her birthday as a friend. There were 50 other people there. “

The insider also notes that Shayk – who is the mother of Bradley Cooper’s daughter – is happy to be single at the moment.

“She doesn’t want to be related to anyone now,” says the source. “She is happy being single.”

Funny, huh? Now it turns out that a source assures that Irina and Kanye were never a couple, only friends. In June it was reported that they had been dating for several weeks, but it was somewhat casual. They also reported (so you can see how they invent gossip) that Bradley supported Irina by dating Kanye.

Kanye West is divorcing Kim Kardashian – who filed for divorce in February.

So, Kanye West’s relationship with Irina Shayk goes cold because it doesn’t exist.

LMAO!

