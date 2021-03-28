Kanye West’s fortune is valued at $ 6 billion

The fortune of Kanye west It is estimated at $ 6.6 billion dollars and this is thanks to its business partnerships with brands such as Adidas AG and Gap Inc. According to the most recent report from Bloomberg, its clothing and footwear business is currently valued between $ 3.2 billion dollars. and $ 4.7 billion by UBS Group AG. The publication added that Kanye’s collaboration with Gap, which is due to launch in the summer of 2021, could raise $ 970 million.

© GettyImagesKanye West is the richest African American in America

To date, the 43-year-old rapper is the sole owner and creative control of the Yeezy brand. In 2020, West signed a 10-year deal to launch the Yeezy Gap label. In this association, the musician and fashion designer will design and sell clothes for all genders and children. On top of that, West’s shoe contract with Adidas runs through 2026.

© GettyImagesKanye West and daughter North West on the Yeezy runway during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall / Winter 2020/2021

According to Bloomberg, with this alliance, Gap executives hope that Kanye West will open a path to help the brand reach younger consumers. “It’s certainly a way of reinventing themselves, getting back into the competition, which saw them lose buyers, market share and sales,” said Neil Saunders, an analyst at GlobalData Retail, according to the publication.

According to the report, Gap predicts that its Yeezy line will sell more than $ 150 million in its first year and that after eight years, it will become a billion dollar revenue mark. According to Adidas, Yeezy grew 31%, representing nearly $ 1.7 billion in annual revenue in 2020, despite the pandemic.

© GettyImagesGap is betting big with its alliance with Kanye West

Kanye’s finances haven’t always been that way. In 2015, the rapper revealed that he was $ 16 million in debt. In 2016, that amount increased to $ 53 million. By 2018, his shoe brand earned more than $ 100 million in royalties. An unaudited balance sheet provided by Kanye West’s attorney shows he has $ 122 million in cash and stock. Add to that the more than $ 1.7 billion in other assets, including investments in Kim Kardashian’s underwear brand, in addition to $ 110.5 million from its music catalog.

© GettyImages Kanye West has investments in his still wife’s SKIMS brand