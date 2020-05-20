The great celebrities of the planet invest high economic amounts in trying to guarantee their security and a certain shield for their most intimate and private life. Bodyguards are permanent companions of celebrities who belong to the aristocracy of the music or film industry. But the peace of mind that comes with having an escort at all times also has its risks. Especially if they don’t end up too happy with the job.

There are many Hollywood stories in which babysitters, drivers, domestic workers or members of the security staff have aired the dirty laundry of their famous bosses. And now he has joined them Kanye West’s bodyguardSteve Stanulis. Stanulis is a former New York Police officer who, when he left the body, entered the private security sector and ended up working for some of the most brilliant stars in Mecca of Cinema, such as Cameron Díaz, Leonardo DiCaprio or Robert Downey Junior. But Of all his illustrious clients, Stanulis does not hesitate to single out Kanye West as the worst.

And it is that according to The Sun, the ex-bodyguard of the rapper, for whom he worked in 2016, does not keep a good memory of that period. As stated, West was a “fickle and capricious” person and had a set of “ridiculous rules” that Stanulis was forced to comply despite the fact that they sabotaged his own work. Among other things, Kim Kardashian’s husband demanded that he would walk “ten steps behind him” as they walked down the street. “So, obviously, if someone wanted to come over to do something to him, by the time I could have come running, that ‘something’ would have already happened,” he explained.

This is not the only complaint Stanulis has about West, who also claims to believe that Both he and his wife, Kim Kardashian, warned the paparazzi before going anywhere: “It’s not possible that every time they went out, all those people knew about it. Someone was calling them beforehand.” And to top off that paradox, the bodyguard assures that West would be angry if he got in the way and ‘spoiled’ the photo.

Stanulis also recalled two other complicated episodes that he lived when he worked for West. One of them happened in the mythical Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York, one night in which the rapper, who was under the influence of alcohol, got the wrong room and instead of entering his, he did so in that of a high Italian office. “That was like a Mexican confrontation”, recalled Stanulis, specifying that the Italian did not know who West was and also, things were made even more difficult due to the “language barrier”.

The last anecdote that the bodyguard has brought to light took place during his first day on the job for West. As reported, the rapper began to shout and rant because he hadn’t hit the right button on the elevator. On that occasion Stanulis managed to get out of the situation successfully, but the truth is that it did not last long in employment. The same year he entered West’s service, he was fired, bad tongues say, for ‘daring’ to speak to Kim on the night of the Met Gala.