Kanye West’s alleged statements about Kim Kardashian that are dividing opinions

And it is that according to the American publication Star Magazine, the rapper has a deep resentment against the mother of his children, to the point of saying that it is the worst that could happen to him and that he regrets the years he spent with her.

According to the aforementioned media, friends of the interpreter would have made known the status of the rapper, which is summarized in not wanting to have any contact with Kim, and in constantly repeating how much he regretted having shared his life with a woman who “always treated him like trash.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. (vasilis asvestas / Shutterstock / vasilis asvestas)

The statements are so strong that it is even assured that the rapper refers to Kim as “the worst wife” and say that the businesswoman is not even such a good lover with all the fame of sensuality that she has created over many years.

In addition, he would have blamed Kim for his destruction, due to the pressure he felt on his part: “he has understood that the obsession of Kim kardashian by fame he ended up destroying him, “said the sources.