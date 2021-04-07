Kanye West will have his own documentary on Netflix

According to the specialized publication Billboard, the streaming giant has spent “more than 30 million dollars” on the series, although the information has not yet been confirmed by official sources.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. (Stephen Lovekin / Shutterstock / Stephen Lovekin / Shutterstock)

The project, still untitled, would be directed by the couple of music video producers Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons and Chike Ozah, who were in charge of the promotional clips of the works’ Jesus Walks (Version 3) ‘and’ Through the Wire ‘from Kanye.

Fans can look forward to discovering never-before-seen footage in this multi-episode documentary, which will address his career in both music and fashion as the founder of the Yeezy brand, as well as his 2020 presidential bid and tragic death. from his mother, Donda West.