Kanye West was in Oaxaca with his children, here are the photos

A few weeks ago, Kanye West caught the attention of the media by revealing that he had left his love affair with Kim Kardashian behind to start a romance with Irina Shayk.

Kanye West was nominated for a 2021 Grammy Award in a category far from rap. (© . 1186150147)

The new couple was captured in the Provence region, in France, next to a group of people with whom they celebrated the rapper’s 44th birthday and, from what can be seen in the photographs, they were very happy enjoying their getaway .

While that was happening, Kim Kardashian declared her love to her ex-husband by posting a family photo album on her Instagram profile to congratulate him. In addition, US Weekly magazine revealed what the socialite thinks of the new relationship of the father of her children.

The publication revealed that the Kardashian Jenner family member does not have negative feelings towards Bradley Cooper’s ex: “(Kim is) really happy for him and wants him to move on. She thinks Irina fits very well with him.”