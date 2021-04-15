Kanye West wants to date an artist after Kim Kardashian, with someone creative to talk to. LOL!

They say that the Yeezus is already thinking about his next partner and relationship. The rapper who is divorcing Kim Kardashian wants his next relationship to be with “an artist and creative person” – a source told Pagesix, explaining that so “they can speak the same language with each other.”

So, according to the source, Kanye wants to date an “artist and creative person” so he can talk to her, ok? LOL! Imagine what that woman will have to put up with, HA!

As you may recall, Kanye West believes that he is the best that has ever existed in this universe, existence and reality.

“I am Miguel Angel. I am Picasso ”he said proudly.

He also told GQ:

“I am certainly, without a doubt, the greatest human artist of all time. It’s not even a question at this point. It is a fact.”

Bahahahahahahaha… admit him and throw away the key, please!

Before marrying Kim Kardashian in 2014, Kuku dated models Chanel Iman and Amber Rose. He was said to have dated Selita Banks, and was engaged to Alexis Phifer in 2006, they broke up in 2008.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye in February. Kanye responded to his request this Friday, citing irreconcilable differences, asking for joint custody of his four children with the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ and the right to eliminate spousal support on both parties.

So, they say, Kanye West wants to date an artist after Kim Kardashian. You know, someone creative to talk to. It will be that with the «soon lawyer» Kim was very complicated … LOL!

