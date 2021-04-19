Kanye West upset that fans believe Kim Kardashian initiated divorce. And it was him, ok? He is the number one in everything!

Sources told PageSix that the rapper and the “most fabulous, creative and incredible artist on the planet and all this universe and parallels” is “upset” by reports that Kim Kardashian filed for divorce first, and that she is the one who she is divorcing him. WTF? LOL!

“Kanye is super upset that the story always says that she is divorcing him” “In fact, it was he who was saying for a year that they had nothing in common, except the children and that he wanted to get out of it” – insists the insider. “She put up all the obstacles to try to save the marriage.”

The source adds that Kanye let him “file for divorce to give him his dignity.”

OMG! To give you dignity? WTF? Honestly, I always saw that ultra fake marriage, they didn’t even see each other in love, but Kim had to ask for a divorce when he started with his madness, what Kanye did is unforgivable, letting go of everything in public, completely humiliated her, her daughter and her family. That the momager must have acted different, hell yeah! But that is discussed in private. It is as if he did not know from the beginning what that family was like and how Kim became famous, he found out later and does not approve of it. Sure! Both were used, of course. And now all this that is saying through “sources”. Well, if it is true that this is said by “sources”. You know, the media invent a lot. It seems like he’s going to get into the same plan as Amber Rose, attacking her every time he remembers.

“Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his numbers and said:” You can contact me through my security, “said the source.

There were reports that the couple was attending marriage therapy before officially separating. It was recently reported that Kanye is already thinking about his next partner, he wants to date an “artist and creative” woman with whom he can speak the same language and have more in common.

So, Kanye West upset that fans believe Kim Kardashian initiated the divorce. Well, she asked for it first Kuku, you answered almost two months later …

