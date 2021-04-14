Kanye West sneakers, on sale for a million dollars

The sneakers that American rapper Kanye West wore during the 50th Grammy Awards ceremony and which gave birth to the Yeeze line have been put up for sale by the auction house Sotheby’s, which ensures that its price exceeds a million dollars.

It is the prototype of Nike’s Yeeze line that was designed exclusively by this sports brand for West and that the singer wore during his performance at the 50th Grammy ceremony, held in February 2008, where he performed his songs Hey Mama and Stronger.

The sportswear company and the artist teamed up to present their new model that night. Nike Yeezy Empire that helped footwear take a leap into the world of fashion.

Sotheby’s assures that the sports shoes will remain on display between April 16 and 21 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center and that the sale will be private.

This pair of sneakers has been offered by the sports shoe collector and also an exhibition curator Ryan Chang.

For artists instead of athletes

According to the company, these were the first shoes in Nike’s Yeezy line designed for an artist rather than an athlete, which paved the way for new collaborations.

“This pair is fundamental to the development of the Yeezy franchise, which has become one of the most important shoe and lifestyle brands in history, “said Sotheby’s head Brahm Wachter.

They were designed by West and Mark Smith in the Nike laboratory located at their headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, in 2007, it is a size 12 (US measurement) and they are made of leather.

At that Grammy ceremony, in addition to his new Nike sneakers, West wore four awards, among them the best rap album.