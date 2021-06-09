Kanye West showed off his first garment with GAP in the middle of his romance with Irina Shayk

Almost a year after Kanye West Announces Ten-Year Partnership Agreement With Gap Brand, to become creative director of a clothing line offering modern essentials for women, men and children at affordable prices, has finally seen the light the first of the garments he will create with the American textile giant, Gap. For this reason, Kanye showed his first design just when some photos were released that they would confirm their romance with Russian model Irina Shayk.

The first garment that the rapper designed together for Gap. Is about a down jacket made from recycled nylon in a striking blue color, which he himself has been seen sporting in public in recent weeks. The coat has a collar connected to the lapels that accentuates the cape effect that the artist would have sought with his design and does not have buttons or any other type of closure.

The ‘YEEZY Gap Round Jacket’, as it is officially called, is the first garment made in collaboration with Gap. It costs $ 200 and from this Monday it is available at pre-sale through the Gap web pages in the United States, although it will not begin shipping until a date yet to be specified next fall. As part of the promotional campaign, the brand’s stores will organize ‘floating screenings’ of the jacket at their stores in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago.

Right now that almost four months of the separation between Kim Kardashian and her ex Kanye West the socialite he dedicated a heartfelt message of love to Kanye. However, he was already on a walk with his new conquest according to TMZ, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bradley Cooper’s ex, Irina Shayk.

They say that “The couple” went to France to celebrate Kanye’s birthday. According to witnesses they were walking as friends but at times they came to look like a couple, according to the portal. For a few weeks the romance between the two had been playing until finally a paparazzi managed to capture them.