Kanye West seeks a substitute for Kim Kardashian | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that rapper Kanye West is already looking for a replacement for the socialite Kim kardashian and he has only one requirement, since he assures that he is a “genius” and also seeks love in a person who understands his “language”.

Apparently Kanye West is already leaving Kim Kardashian behind, and is ready for a New relationshipHowever, she has a very special requirement for her next partner: she must be an artist.

According to the entertainment site of The New York Times, a source close to the rapper assured that he wants his next girlfriend Whether you are an artist or a creative person, you want someone with whom you can speak the same language.

The same media highlights that, at the end of 2020, when the papers were filled with divorce They pointed out that it was due to irreconcilable differences, so perhaps that has prompted West to now seek someone closer to his circle of friends.

It is worth mentioning that on several occasions, the singer has assured that he is one of the great geniuses of today.

I am Picasso. I am Michelangelo. I am Basquiat. I am Walt Disney. I’m Steve Jobs, ”he said at a concert in Paris.

In addition, during an interview with Beats 1, he pointed out that he is the best artist of all time in human history and added that there is no one who can question this statement.

According to People magazine, a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner family said that since last January the couple has had very little contact.

And another source stated that in fact, they only communicate through their security guards, since Kanye changed his phone number.

Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his numbers and said, ‘You can contact me through my security.’ Despite this, she trusts him with children. He loves them and is seeing many with them ”.

The site also highlighted that thanks to the fact that they have an army of babysitters, actually moving the little ones to a house is very easy and safe.

He still wants to play a huge role in their lives and Kim would never discourage him … He no longer lives in the house with Kim and the kids. When he sees the children, he finds them elsewhere, ”added the source.

Likewise, it was recently revealed that the rapper asked the courts to determine joint custody of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

On the other hand, Kanye West recently made known his requests to the divorce request made by Kim Kardashian.

And it is that after Kim Kardashian made a request for divorce in mid-February to the American rapper, Kanye West has responded and revealed his requests.

In it, the interpreter of “Runaway” requested joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s four children, who are seven-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago and Psalm who is barely one year old. according to the outlet Just Jared.

As you may recall, the socialite made the same request, although this does not automatically mean a 50/50 split, and Kim Kardashian is likely to have the children most of the time, however, the ex-partner will most likely set schedules. co-parenting privately and the court approves it.

Likewise, it was announced that Kanye West does not want spousal support either, noting that both earn a lot of money and do not need financial help from each other and together, he stated that each must also pay their own legal fees.