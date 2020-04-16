Kim Kardashian’s husband has been affected by the alleged slights of his artistic genius

Rapper Kanye West you can’t exactly complain about the commercial performance of your two most recent discs, ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ and ‘Watch the Throne’, as well as the figures collected by these albums in charts and streaming platforms. However, the fact that none of his works was distinguished with any other nomination in the main categories of the Grammy Awards, in addition to other factors, it led the artist to markedly increase your alcohol intake.

So the interpreter himself has recognized it in his last conversation with the GQ magazine, although he has “partially” attributed this abuse of drinking to the disappointment suffered with these alleged slights of his artistic genius. Of course, the music star did not take long to clarify that he quickly ended such a pernicious habit as soon as he realized that, unlike perhaps other people, he could not be a “functional alcoholic”.

“I remember being in the office one day working on my clothing collection and there was a bottle of vodka in the fridge. I thought about having a drink during the day and then I said to myself: ‘Hell, today you are not going to beat me.’ I think I should tattoo that phrase. I haven’t had a single drink since I realized that I had to think about day to day. The truth is that I have never felt that I could be a functional alcoholic, and no one has ever told me that it can be “, explained the husband of Kim Kardashian.

“People have called me about everything, that if crazy and things like that, but no one has ever referred to me as a functional alcoholic. And I have to admit that I drank too much vodka with orange juice in the morning, “ He added in the same conversation, in which he also wanted to highlight the positive side of his professional frustration.

“I’m glad I identified what happened at those awards galas as one of the causes that partially led me to alcoholism. It was an early warning, you know? “

