Almost three months have passed since American basketball legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash in the Calabasas, California area, along with one of his young daughters and seven other people who were traveling with him. The news shocked the world and to this day, many of the Black Mamba fans continue to try to overcome the tragedy.

AND Kanye West It is one of them. The multi-faceted rapper and businessman, known for his eccentric personality as well as his musical hits and business, stars in the May issue of GQ magazine. In it he talks, among other things, about the family he has formed with Kim Kardashian, his approach to religion in recent years, and his new professional projects. AND also about Kobe Bryant, whom the singer calls “one of his best friends.”

And is that the talk West had with the media took place just three days after Bryant’s sudden death. So the rapper was still in shock from the loss, and the Lakers star figure hovered over much of the interview, released just a few hours ago. “He was the basketball player version of me”, West reflects on it, “and I was the rapper version of it, and that’s done!”

Kim Kardashian’s husband also refers to the impression now of driving through his neighborhood, and especially on Las Virgines Road, where Bryant’s helicopter crashed. “There is no way I don’t feel as determined as Kobe every time I drive down that street,” he acknowledged.

The inspiration for the former basketball player is evident in West’s speech, which ensures that the death of his friend has marked a “before and after” in his existence: “There is no movement that we cannot make, or that we are waiting to make. Everyone in my life is now a member of the Lakers on one of Kobe’s competitive teams. The way Kobe would have said that we all have to unite and win the tournament is the way I now have to look at life. At another level, an infinite level. “

The friendship between Bryant and West had already been behind for many years, and the two had collaborated on various projects together, such as a handful of Nike commercials (including that of the former player’s Kobe System sneakers released) or the 2010 remix of the song ‘West’ Power ‘. Bryant during his last game with the Lakers at the Staples Center in 2016. And both he and several of the members of the Kardashian family were seen at the tribute event That was organized in the same stadium, home of the Lakers, on February 24, a few weeks after his death.