– Kanye West makes a generous donation to two organizations fighting COVID-19

In times of coronavirus, Kanye West decided to support two charities, one in Chicago and the other in Los Angeles, to help send food to people in need during the pandemic.

The 42-year-old rapper was generous in his donation. Josephine Wade, who runs Empowered in Chicago, told the Access Hollywood show:

“Today when I got the call that Kanye West wanted to help the elderly in Chicago and chose his hometown, his old neighborhood, I was speechless,” he said. “And in a call, in an instant today, the world has changed,” said the excited woman.

The organization provides food to the elderly in the area where Kanye grew up in Chicago.

The Jesus Walks singer also made a donation to The Dream Center in Los Angeles to help with food service for those affected by the current crisis.

They say that the organization feeds 7,000 people per day, but they anticipate that this number will increase greatly due to the health crisis.

Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian West texted her fans, particularly the ‘young and healthy’, on Instagram, asking them to ‘take care of the health and safety’ of others by staying home and practicing social distance , to try to prevent the spread of respiratory disease.

