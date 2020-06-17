Rapper and music producer Kanye West will launch his own beauty line linked to makeup and hair care products.

The husband of the « influencer » Kim Kardashian has decided to expand his business lines, to cosmetics, perhaps motivated for how well the figures go in the family, linked to this type of companies.

The musician seems to have the intention of expanding his Yeezy fashion line, which would include a range of wellness and lifestyle products – according to the news portal TMZ – to which he would incorporate shaving creams, perfumes and gel de bath, in addition to home products related to aromatherapy.

West made $ 170 million last year (around 150 million euros), mostly as a result of his contract with Adidas, the company with which he has launched his sportswear and footwear brand.

And it should not be forgotten that his record label Good Music is valued at around 90 million dollars (80 million euros).

It is not the first time that West tries to make his way in the world of beauty, in 2017 he introduced a registered trademark, Donda Beauty, named after his mother, who did not take off.

His wife owns KKW Beauty, a beauty line in which there are makeup bases, lipstick, eye shadows and brushes, which has four million followers on social networks and, according to Forbes data, pocketed 100 million last year. dollars (almost 90 million euros).

Her sister-in-law Kylie Jenner launched a successful line of lipsticks with an investment of $ 250,000 (223,000 euros), which in 2016 had dozens of products and a year later Forbes ranked her as 59th most successful celebrities after calculating that she had entered about $ 41 million (€ 36.5 million), a business from which cosmetics giant Coty bought 51 percent of Kylie Cosmetics.