Kanye West is now worth $ 1.3 billion (about 1.2 billion euros). The famous American rapper has joined the prestigious list of billionaires of Forbes, thanks to his brand of sneakers developed with Adidas, announced Friday the economic magazine.

Sneakers by Chicago artist Yeezy are among the most popular in the fashion and streetwear world, often selling for more than $ 200 a pair, to the delight of hipsters.

According to Forbes, the revenues from its brand are slightly more than a billion dollars, and therefore alone explain its new financial status.

Controversial remarks and support for Trump

After collaborating without success with Nike for several years, Kanye West left the brand in comma in 2013 to team up with the German equipment supplier and launch their first collaborative shoe in 2015.

Yeezy is one of the multiple nicknames of the rapper, who has made the headlines in recent years for his psychiatric problems, his controversial remarks on slavery and his support for Republican President Donald Trump, yet very unpopular in the rap world . This did not stop Kim Kardashian’s husband from continuing to make music, an area in which critics continue to praise his talent.

A status he has been claiming for years

Forbes explains in an article posted on Friday that Kanye West has claimed billionaire status for years, and that he has been angry with the magazine on numerous occasions, the latter refusing to include it in his famous ranking , lack of sufficient evidence.

Not without humor, Forbes explains that he applied the “Trump rule” in force for years in the magazine to his case: divide by three the wealth claimed by their interlocutor to start to see a little more clearly.

The rest of his money comes mainly from his properties, explains Forbes, who notes that the rapper is very spendthrift (he notably owns a tank) and does not seem to have made as much money with music as one could imagine. of a planetary star who multiplies platinum discs.

Kanye West, 42, becomes the second American rapper to join this ranking after his friend and mentor Jay-Z, who became a billionaire last year. The latter made his fortune thanks to his investments rather than fashion.