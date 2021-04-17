Kanye West is already clear about what kind of person he would like to date after the divorce from Kim Kardashian



Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Photo: Valerie Macon / Getty Images

Even if Kanye west is in the middle of divorce from Kim kardashian, has started to think about the single life and supposedly You already know what kind of person you want to date once your separation is final.

It turns out that a source revealed to Page Six what Kanye hopes to have a relationship with an artist and above all to be creative so that they can reconcile, as it seeks to move in a different direction after its breakup.

Kanye West is ‘hoping to date an artist’ after his divorce from Kim Kardashian https://t.co/hhR4KPX6Ex – Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 15, 2021

Although West had taken his time to respond to the divorce petition, as he thought that Kim might change his mind, this person close to the rapper also revealed to the American media that is looking for a ‘better’ partner next time.

It was believed that after the agreement they reached about joint custody of their children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, this divorce process would become less controversial, but the truth is that Kanye is the one who has been most determined to call attention with these statements.

First, he refused to answer the divorce claim, before that he had declared that he had a revenge for Kim and would uncover his ‘darkest secrets’; above, it was known that he changed his telephone numbers to avoid all communication with the socialite.

After all, they are literally so much better now that they went their separate ways after the series of scandals they starred in.

Kim herself resumed her law studies, at the same time that Forbes recently named her a billionaire. The rapper, on the other hand, will be the focus of a major documentary crew that was acquired by Netflix for more than $ 30 million.