Kanye West his expensive brand Yeezy won’t go online GAP | AP

The musical star of the rap genre and husband of Kim Kardashian, one of the most prominent entrepreneurs and influencers, Kanye West, will bring his expensive brand Yeezy next year however this will not be sold in stores GAPthey reported.

He singer, who has also entered the business world with his own brands and now will design Clothing for adults and children will not be able to extend their line to the outstanding company.

Gap Inc., based in San Francisco, whose sales are declining, hopes the deal will keep it relevant with buyers, to YeezyBeing in more than 1,100 stores worldwide could put the brand in front of more people.

However, through a twitter the singer He detailed how their collaboration could be within said deal that would include brightly colored sweatshirts, jackets and shirts. The Actions Almost 19% of the retailer shot up on Friday.

It was also revealed that the artist’s expensive brand, Yeezy, Will receive royalties and possibly Gap shares if the line sells well.

It is worth mentioning that there is already a history between the brand GAP and the superstar of rap. He worked in one of his stores in Chicago when I was a teenager. And he told Vanity Fair magazine in 2015 that he wanted to be the brand’s creative director.

The brand of artist is known for its expensive sneakers, which can be said, are quickly sold out online, the brand’s footwear Yeezy It is manufactured with the shoe company Adidas.

On the other hand, the artist Not only has he settled for extending his empire to the world of fashion, but he also met through a source who plans to launch a line of cosmetics for men’s skin care, a wide range of products designed for men. , line in which « skin care » mainly stands out: facial and body scrubs, bath gel, creams, etc.