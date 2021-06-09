Kanye West hangs out with Irina Shayk in France. Yep. Kanye West is with Irina Shayk in France and they say it’s her rebound! OMG!

According to TMZ, the Yeezus moved on after Kim filed for divorce, so he’s now related to Irina Shayk, aka Bradley Cooper’s baby mom. INTERRESSING !!! So, the gossip about Kanye dating Irina was true.

The Ye and the supermodel were spotted in Provence, France this Tuesday, on Kanye, btw’s 44th birthday. The couple were very smiling walking in the grounds of a luxurious hotel with some friends, but they also walked alone – notes the website – and they looked like a couple. I mean! NEW COUPLE ALERT! HA!

TMZ confirms that Kanye West and Irina Shayk are romantically involved, 100% together as a couple, ok? But (because there is always one, just in case) sources say they don’t know how serious they are at this point. So, they are together.

This news of Kanye with Irina comes after Kim and the family publicly congratulated Kanye on his birthday on social media. Kim wrote: Love U for Life! It’s been 4 months since Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, and he seems to be over it by now – says the website.

But you have to remember that Kanye and Irina have a professional history too, she modeled for Yeezy in fashion shows, she even appeared in one of their videos. But now they say that Kanye and Irina are together like lovebirds.

Anyways, Kanye West hangs out with Irina Shayk in France.

It is curious because precisely, it was also reported that Kim has a stalker, who sent her a diamond ring and a contraceptive method to her house, there are photos of the gifts but not the type, and this stalker came out ‘conveniently’ after it was created a stir for Kim’s advertising for skims, where they clearly edited her waist, and when she swiped her finger, everything was strangely curved. HA!

The brand has already deleted all the videos where the bug is seen and there is only the one that they fixed (and they say that it is not edited, sure), but they insist that it was a mistake at the time of uploading it, that it lowered the quality, blah blah blah … they caught her as usual. Kim is supposedly going to ask for a restraining order against the man who has been harassing her online since February.

In other curious news but from Kim. Amanda Nunes challenged Kim Kardashian to an MMA fight at the Octagon! LMAO! Can you imagine that? Not in a millionth of light years! Amanda hits him and Kim bounces to the moon … Bahahahahaha

Oh, and did you see Kanye’s jacket in collaboration with Gap? WTF? Everything was sold in minutes, the Gap page crashed. That HORROR of a zip-up jacket costs $ 200. All fashion designers must be wallowing, why study so much? LOL!

Share this news!