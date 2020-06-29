Kanye West launches a new skill in the retail market and will now design stores as a bet to generate experiences.

A guideline that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us of the relevance of the points of sale.

Generating experiences is one of the promises of the points of sale.

Selling through outlets has become a challenging topic and the COVID-19 pandemic has been the worst nightmare that has happened in this area.

An interesting study conducted by Getin warns that the visit to stores within Mexico was reduced by 71 percent, while the visit to shopping centers fell by 63 percent.

These numbers are an important warning of how important it is for points of sale to be able to reinvent themselves and adapt to new needs, especially now that the trend is going digital, especially at a time when this seems to be the new norm. in shopping experience.

Kanye West’s New Strategy: Design Tents

Since the collaboration between Gap and Kanye West was announced in a collection of clothing, accessories and products such as makeup, little was known about launch dates and what the strategy would look like until this weekend they have shown some images in which It is noted what this collaboration will look like and that it will not only be limited to the launch of special products, it also includes the design of stores to generate the complete brand experience.

The images that have been shown are those of a Chicago Gap store that is being intervened and that is fully covered, it only has a huge message that reads the following:

Thank God, hello Chicago, it’s me. This is the Gap store where I used to shop and when I was driving my Nissan from the south side. I am very blessed and I thank God and I am so humble to have the opportunity to serve.

I put my heart in the color palette and in every detail, if you like things, I don’t know what to do with my hands anymore, Love, YEEZY.

Eta nota confirms that West has been in charge of redesigning the store with details and colors that will give the full experience of its new collaboration with Gap and that confirm its entry into retail, but now with the design of physical points of sale.

Yeezy and GAP are setting up something at the GAP store Kanye used to work at. 👀 #YEEZYGAP

📸: @ yeezymafia / @ JoshuaMellin pic.twitter.com/XOW5Wiwm6d – Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) June 28, 2020

West’s entry to retail

Retail has become one of the best areas of opportunity for a diverse group of brands and entrepreneurs who have turned to this area to carry out various commercial strategies.

An element that stands out a lot about this market is the sales capacity that various strategies and actions have, through which it is possible to build relationships with consumers that are not wasted when done not from a commercial perspective, but with benefit for those who bet on the brand.

From this bet, an element that we cannot discard is the one that warns us how relevant communication has become and in an instant when it determines the commercial success of a brand.

