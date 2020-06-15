Kanye West has become one of the most important fashion references in the apparel market out of nowhere.

The apparel market has found a winning business pattern in design.

The beauty segment has become one of the most popular on the market.

The beauty market has become an indisputable reference in consumption, above all due to the ability that this medium has found to innovate in the way in which it interacts in consumption.

From this perspective, an element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us of the ability of personal brands to develop products that have distinguished themselves in this segment with all kinds of strategies, which have helped to better understand the capacity who have found these marks to be relevant.

From this perspective, an element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us of the development of strategies, through which more and more products have been launched that not only surprise by the name, but by the characteristics they have.

Kim Kardashian’s husband enters the beauty market

A transcendent made by various media such as Hypebeast warn that the design brand of Kanye West, Yeezy, has applied for registration to be able to launch beauty and skincare products for sale.

Within this registry permission is requested to be able to market makeup, eyelashes, face masks, nail varnishes, moisturizing creams, bath gels, body oils, depilatory creams, perfumes and hair care products.

Among the personal hygiene products for which it has also been prepared are toothpaste, deodorants and aromatherapy products among which stand out from your request.

The beauty market has become increasingly consolidated, thanks to various categories that have begun to be exploited by people who have found in this industry an opportunity to extend their personal brands.

An element that catches the attention of these products is that they meet the demand for products that have become very popular in people’s lifestyles, especially at a time when innovation plays a fundamental role in creating experiences based on the beauty category, which has been very popular with consumers lately.

Sneak peek into #Yeezy first s first makeup palette, $ 50 retail and $ 700 resell pic.twitter.com/zCvp4jji36 – originalvictoriahall (@ogvictoriahall) June 15, 2020

Makeup, winning category

The makeup market is one that stands out in the market, due to the ability that brands have found in this segment, to develop increasingly relevant guidelines, this at a time when consumer interaction has been increasingly detonated, based on creating experiences that attract attention, by betting on the beauty habits that have been established in this segment.

An element that attracts the attention of this work is the one that warns us of the ability that certain brands have found to be able to develop valuable experiences.

Beauty billionaire category

The beauty market is one that has grown exponentially and has largely been due to content and its generation on social networks, which has helped this segment to practically explode, due to the experiences generated by consumers.

One aspect that we cannot lose sight of is the innovation with which various products are developed and the opportunity that brands have found to develop product lines that have distinguished themselves by offering a series of guidelines, such as those that warn us of the role it plays. consumption based on these habits.

