Kanye West defends the honor of Michael Jackson

The controversial rapper Kanye West defends at the top of his lungs the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, as he mentioned in an interview that he disapproves that question your reputation in the documentary.

As has been well known for a while, Kanye West has reformed his life and also changed his musical style.

And his most recent statement has caused great stir on social networks, because he came to the defense of Michael Jackson, alluding to the documentary « Leaving Neverland« where they expose the alleged abuses that the singer committed to minors.

In fact, I didn’t even mention the singer’s name, just mentioning the documentary, he noted in the interview with Pharrell Williams that they shouldn’t stain the name of such great idols.

We should have something that says we can’t allow any company to take down our heroes. Not on ‘The Shade Room’, not on social media and especially on documentaries, ”said the singer.

However, the singer recognized that he had not planned to talk about it in the interview but apparently could not stop.

I thought I wouldn’t go there today, but … Because if we’re going to take down an artist, let’s go ahead and get the Da Vincis out of the Louvre while we do it, remove all the art … « .

It is worth mentioning that these were not the first statements that would get the singer in trouble since two years ago he commented that the President of the United States could be considered a heroIn addition to adding that it is a stereotype to affirm that because he was black he had to support the Democratic Party.

Long ago, West also hinted that the slavery It had been a topic of choice for previous generations of African Americans, and was disapproved of by many.

One hears it said that slavery lasted 400 years. 400 years? It seems like a choice, « he said.

In addition to it, it should be noted that both celebrities and others have defended honor of the singer, because it is not proven that he has done those acts.