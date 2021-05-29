Kanye West dating Irina Shayk? Que? There is an ‘unverified rumor’ that the Yeezus and Bradley Cooper’s baby mom are having an affair. OMG! REALLY?

The rumor was reported by The Daily Mail, it turns out that on the Deuxmoi Instagram account, someone wrote the alleged tip of the rapper’s personal life, saying: “Kanye West is now secretly dating Irina Shayk aka Bradley Cooper’s baby mom.” Another follower blurted out that the 35-year-old model and the greatest “billionaire Christian genius” ever born – ‘are definitely dating’. It is worth mentioning that Irina has recently been linked to Bradley Cooper with whom she had a four-year relationship, and a daughter, Lea Cooper of the same age. Kanye, you know, married Kim Kardashian, had four children, and is now getting divorced.

The DeuxMoi account responded by saying: “After finding out this, I don’t know if ‘dating’ is the right word, but there is maybe some interest there.”

If this “relationship” seems random to you, DM points out that Kanye and Irina have been connected for over a decade. In 2010, the model appeared in Kanye’s Power video, where she played the angel. Ellla also modeled West’s fall / winter line at Paris Fashion Week. Another connection, Irina was spotted last month in a DMX T-shirt designed by Kanye in collaboration with Balenciaga.

So, Kanye West dating Irina Shayk? Hmm … it’s probably some work, but Who Knows? This is Hollywood baby, here romances and unusual situations are invented.

