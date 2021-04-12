Kanye West asks for joint custody of his children with Kim Kardashian. The rapper submitted his response to the reality star’s divorce request.

According to TMZ, Kanye’s response is the same as Kim’s divorce petition, he also requests joint legal and physical custody of his 4 children, joint custody is not automatically 50/50, and Kim will most likely have more time to children. They will probably make an agreement that has to be approved by the court. They are both committed to raising children together.

Kanye, as well as Kim, wants to close the possibility of spousal support, since each can support themselves. He also says that everyone should pay their legal expenses.

TMZ notes that Kim and Kanye have a prenup, so it won’t be a big deal to split their holdings. The website notes as curious that Kanye’s response to the divorce petition comes after Forbes stated that Kim Kardashian was a billionaire (like Kylie? LOL!).

Kim K filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, Kanye is submitting his answer a bit late, says the website, however they point out that this does not mean any problem (so?). Kim did not put a separation date on her documents. Neither can Kanye.

Sources say Kim and Kanye spoke very little to each other in the months following the divorce petition. It is believed that they reached an agreement in private. Mmmm… private, right!

Anyways, Kanye West asks for joint custody of his children with Kim Kardashian, in his response to the divorce request.

