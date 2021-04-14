Kanye West asks for joint custody of children in divorce proceedings

(CNN) – Kanye West responded to Kim Kardashian’s request for divorce. In his response, filed last Friday and obtained by CNN, West requested joint legal and physical custody of their four children.

Neither party is requesting spousal support.

Representatives for West had no comment.

Kardashian filed for divorce in February. CNN has reached out to his representative for comment.

The couple had been living separately for several months, with West living in Wyoming and Kardashian at her home in California.

The two met in the early 2000s and were subsequently married in a lavish ceremony in 2014.

CNN’s Stella Chan contributed to this report.