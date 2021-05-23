Kanye West appreciates divorce with Kim Kardashian, was it bad? | AP

For a few months the separation of Kanye west With Kim Kardashian the news immediately became a trend, but apparently it was only the beginning because it seems that the rapper has begun to talk about the socialite and businesswoman, thanking their separation.

Several sources close to the rapper affirmed that he is grateful to have broken up with her, and that they do not understand how he could have lasted so long with the older sister of Kylie jenner, as it is said that he treated him badly.

It was mentioned that the businesswoman’s obsession to become a celebrity was so great, that she ended up breaking her relationship after 10 years and four children together, it is possible that within the following weeks or months she will begin to talk about the subject and the Kardashian Jenner clan more openly.

Apparently it was precisely the program KUWTK one of the reasons why their marriage collapsed, because the rapper was not so aware of the fact that it entailed being part of this reality, especially because of the invasive way he entered their lives, with cameras day and night , perhaps for him it was something exaggerated and for what he ended up gradually fracturing his relationship with Kim kardashian.

As you well know, the program was on the air for 14 years, there were a total of 20 seasons, where we had the opportunity to learn a little more about the life of Kris Jenner’s daughters, especially from the moment that Kim began dating. West until their wedding day and the birth of their children.

Practically all his marital life passed through the cameras and screens of viewers and Internet users who became the admirers of each of the members of the clan.

It is said that the source close to Kanye West mentioned that the rapper was surprised because according to the image projected by the socialite, model and businesswoman is that of an extremely flirtatious woman and who is considered a role model by millions when in It really wasn’t that “active under the covers”.

Surely you will remember the video with which she began to be famous and better known just when “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” had just been released, many might consider that the rapper is actually right, although it should be noted that this was years ago and we all change.

From what is said according to the Sputnik portal is that Kanye regrets having endured a relationship for so long, better said marriage with Kim Kardashian, being later she herself who revealed that they were in the process of divorce.

The family is an expert in hiding some events that happen around them, however Internet users are more than ingenious in finding a way to string together situations and events, so it would not be a surprise to discover the reason why they really separated.

Possibly it is Kanye himself who reveals it, this because apparently he has no problem with expressing what he thinks, he is not interested in the opinion of others so we will have to be aware of his future publications, because so far he had not done any comment.

Another important observation that was commented on in Star Magazine is that the businesswoman was jealous of her own husband, because the brand of the father of her children was growing exponentially and she had no financial relationship.

This could be another reason why Kim kardashian put her husband aside a bit and focus on getting even richer.