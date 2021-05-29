Kanye West appears for the first time in the latest season of the Kardashian reality show



The rapper started some businesses that are now worth billions of dollars.

Photo: Larry Busacca / Getty Images

After years of staying away from the reality cameras that his in-laws star in, Kanye West was encouraged to take a more active role in the show back in 2019 after being inspired by the animated film ‘The Incredibles’, in which the protagonists offered interviews very similar to the ‘confessions’ that his wife and the other members of the media clan made in each episode.

However, no one expected the rapper to appear in the last season, which is broadcasting now after being recorded throughout 2020, because during those months he was in the midst of a marital crisis with his wife and she finally filed for divorce last February.

Well, it turns out that Kanye has made an appearance in the episode that aired this Thursday to participate in a birthday surprise for his mother-in-law Kris Jenner. Kim had created 65 ensembles as a gift for his mother and the musician arranged for them in a kind of exhibition at his Hidden Hills mansion.

“Kanye has moved all of this many times just to make sure it has a really dramatic impact when my mother walks through the door,” Kim explained.

Maybe that was the way Kanye wanted to apologize to Kris after comparing her last year to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a tweet referring to her as “Kris Jong-Un” while talking. he was immersed in his controversial electoral campaign.

