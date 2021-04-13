Kanye West and Kim Kardashian seek joint custody of their children

According to the new divorce documents obtained by TMZ, Kanye west is asking for joint legal and physical custody of his 4 children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

As to Kim kardashian, seems to be on the same page, since also requested joint custody, which means that the couple would probably come to an agreement to take care of their children.

On other factors in your divorce, West doesn’t want spousal support to come into play and also asked that each pay their own legal fees.

Although the ex-partner’s communication had been shaky, as Kanye had supposedly changed their phone numbers, it is said that he and Kardashian are literally much better now.

Kim herself has focused on her law studies, while also earning billionaire status, according to Forbes. The rapper, on the other hand, will be the focus of a major documentary crew that was acquired by Netflix for more than $ 30 million.

This response to the request for separation brings an imminent end to one of the most followed celebrity unions in recent decades, but after all its recent scandals, the agreement that each one of them share separate time with their children will make their divorce is becoming less contentious.

