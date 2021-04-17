Kanye West and Kim Kardashian could share custody of their children

After announcing her decision to divorce, it appears that Kim kardashian Y Kanye west have reached an agreement, according to E! News. Court documents obtained by the site indicate that the rapper is requesting joint physical and legal custody of his four children: North, seven years old, Saint, of five, Chicago, of three, and Psalm, one year. For her part, Kim apparently wishes the same, which could mean that the ex-partner will reach an agreement to share custody of the children.

In mid-February, The 40-year-old socialite filed for divorce from the rapper , after almost seven years of marriage. Although their separation was expected to be the most notorious and controversial, everything indicates that things between them are on good terms.