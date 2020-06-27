Everything Kanye West does is definitely a topic of conversationWell, you hate or love the rapper, since a lot of things occur to him that we really don’t even know how he thinks. In addition to releasing his own albums, one of his best projects is Kids See Ghosts, where he collaborates with his longtime friend and producer, Kid Cudi, because they bring a completely different proposal to what both of us are used to.

After launch their first self-titled album in 2018 and put on a spectacular show at Dodger StadiumWe think that this powerful duo would rest for a while to bring us new things in the future, butfortunately they have other plans that go beyond music, entering other media and innovating West in their own way as they have in recent years.

Among all the announcements Kanye made this June 26, including a collaboration with GAP for 10 years to create an ‘affordable’ clothing line (without the huge prices of his sneakers) under the brand he has made famous, Yeezy, elord West together with Kid Cudi revealed to the world that they will launch an animated series of Kids See Ghosts, which is directed by the renowned Japanese artist, Takashi Murakami.

As if this were not enough, they also released a preview of what we can see. In the glance that they showed us we know Kanye Bear (the bear that the rapper used on the covers of his first three albums) Kid fox, a couple of friends who they will live a lot of somewhat psychedelic adventures going into a surreal world where they will have to face many dangers, like magical creatures and even giants.

Throughout the trailer, this series has a very similar vibe to the collaboration between West and Murakami in the video for “Good Morning”, where we see the same bear going through a lot of situations. And of course if this is an animated series inspired by Kids See Ghosts, both Kanye West and Kid Cudi would have to be involved beyond the production of this series, because they will also lend their voice to these nice characters.

Until now, it is not known when it will be released and on which platform we can see it, but it is certainly a risky move where so much Cudi and Kanye show us that they want to participate in other media. But while we have more information about it, Check out the trailer they released about this animated Kids See Ghosts series below:

