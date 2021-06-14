Kanye West and Irina Shayk, together in France

Just a few months after responding to Kim Kardashian’s divorce petition, it appears that Kanye West already has new plans. After weeks of rumors about the status of their relationship with supermodel Irina Shayk, the couple were spotted together in the Provence region of France on Tuesday, their 44th birthday.

© GettyImages Irina and Kanye have known each other for quite some time

According to TMZ reports, West and Shayk were seen smiling and strolling the grounds of a luxury boutique hotel with a few friends, but also alone, just like a couple would. The outlet confirmed that they were together in a 100% romantic attitude, but their sources say that it is not clear how serious their relationship is at this time.

While this may come as a surprise to many Kanye and Irina fans, the two have known each other for over a decade. In 2010, Shayk appeared in the music video for rapper Power. Around the same time, he mentioned his name on GOOD on the Christian Dior Denim Flow runway.

Recently, the supermodel, who shares her four-year-old daughter Lea with her ex Bradley Cooper, was spotted wearing a New York DMX tribute t-shirt that was designed by Kanye himself. This is how the alerts of a reunion between the two begin to sound this time with romantic overtones.

Kim Kardashian’s message to Kanye West

All this comes after Kim Kardashian surprised her family’s fans by wishing her husband a happy birthday from whom she separated at the beginning of the year. Through a message on his social networks, he let the rapper know that he will love him “for life.” In honor of the musician’s 44th birthday on Tuesday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to his online profiles to show him some love.

Kim posted a sweet family photo of herself and Kanye with their three older children, North seven years old, Saint five and Chicago of three; while traveling in a private jet. The couple are also parents of Psalm, two years old, who had not yet been born at the time of taking the family postcard.

While posting for Kanye’s birthday in the middle of his divorce is a kind gesture, what really got fans talking is the caption dedicated to him by Kim, who let it be seen that things remain amicable between the couple despite a imminent divorce. “Happy birthday,” wrote the reality star. “I will love you for life!”