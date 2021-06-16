Kanye West and Irina Shayk Are in “Honeymoon, Love-Dovey” Phase

Kanye West and Irina Shayk are v. much still dating, and a source tells Us Weekly that they’re in the ~ honeymoon phase ~ of their relationship. To quote: “Kanye and Irina are in a honeymoon, lovey-dovey phase right now. They’re getting to know each other and having a lot of fun. It’s not serious yet, but they like each other a lot. “

The source also helpfully offered up some info about how this whole thing started, saying “Kanye was the first one to reach out. The romance was similar to his [relationship] with Kim because he saw her on his video shoot in 2010 and thought she was gorgeous. He always thought she was special and she held a place in his mind. “

The video shoot in question, fyi!

Sounds like Kanye and Irina are super into each other, but a source also previously hinted to Page Six that there could be a PR element at play, saying “For Kanye, it’s about keeping up his image… He has a stream of projects coming up . “The source also added that” this is excellent for her career, “and that entering into a high profile relationship is” the best way to be relevant. “

Either way, there’s no drama to be found with Kanye and Irina’s respective exes, and a source told Us Weekly that “Bradley would be fully supportive of whoever Irina chooses to date – he just wants her to be happy. Bradley and Irina are not just on good terms as coparents, they’re also close as friends and share personal things with each other. ”

