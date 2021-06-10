Kanye West already forgot about Kim, they catch him from romance with Irina Shayk!

It’s known that Irina Y Kanye They chose the luxurious Villa La Coste boutique hotel to stay, which is equipped with natural materials typical of the region and contemporary architecture. It has 28 villas with a private pool and terrace, as well as a natural view of the Luberon Park.

In the sequence of photos you could see Shayk, ex of Bradley Cooper and of Cristiano Ronaldo, with a Rachel T-shirt from Belen, with black pants, while walking through a vineyard. He opted for an all-black outfit, with the pop of color from a thick gold chain.

This is a romance that we did not see coming, even though the coexistence between the two celebs is not new, Irina participated in the video for the song Power by Kanye, in which he appeared as an angel with golden wings. Close sources say they have always been friends, but recently their relationship is getting closer.

TMZ ventured to assure that the ex of Kim and the Russian are “100 percent romantically”. Other informants assured that Kardashian She is happy for this new romance that her children’s father has. Just yesterday the businesswoman dedicated a tender message for her birthday.