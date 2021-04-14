Kanye sells used sneakers for a million dollars, why do they cost so much?

The pair of tennis shoes is owned by the auction house Sotheby’s and the model set the precedent for the current Yeeze line owned by Nike, hence the great value it has at auction.

“This pair was fundamental for the development of the franchise, which has become one of the most important shoe and lifestyle brands in history,” says the auction house.

Kanye tennis. (Sotheby’s auctions.)

Kanye West and Mark Smith are the designers of these sneakers, they did it in the Nike laboratory located at their headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, in 2007. They are black in color and made of leather.

They will be on display from April 16 to 21 at a Convention Center in Hong Kong for those who want to see them while waiting for the purchase to be made through a private sale.