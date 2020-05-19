In the middle of the daily running of the bulls and without intending to, Kany García created a new album that will be released on May 28.

The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter published a video on her social networks in which she briefly narrates how the creative process for this work took place, which will be her seventh record production. Just a year ago, Kany introduced “Against the wind”, an album in which he collaborates with renowned artists such as Fito Páez and Natalia Lafourcade.

On the origin of his new musical bet, titled “Table for two”, Kany reported that he was born during quarantine to stop the spread of COVID-19. Forced to be at home all the time, and like many other people, she has spent many hours absorbed in social networks. However, in his case, there have also been moments of pause to be silent. And there the inevitable happens: the music arrives.

“But suddenly I grab the guitar and a melody is born and that leads me to another. I start a writing that I don’t like, I don’t finish it, but that led me the next day to turn it into a song. I leave her in the room to see if my head will blow up later. I get a text from a colleague who asks me how I am. And I, who used to be walking with smiles, this time told him about my fragility. And at the end of that conversation I felt so good. I began to find a connection between the songs I wrote and that desire to share and connect with those who came to my corner. And there you came. You armed yourself “, the artist said.

“You are the most unexpected album that has come to me. One that was born from a first confession with that colleague. How would I think that at some point it was going to be an album of ten collaborations that could be created like this. I must stay home but the week you will be free “Kany added.

The singer recently celebrated having accumulated a million followers on her Instagram account.

.