Enes Kanter you’re in luck. The Boston Celtics center has learned the news of the release of his father after seven years in prison, accused of terrorism. The animosity that Kanter feels towards the Erdogan government is well known and so much so that he is prohibited from entering his country and has not been able to leave the United States on occasion, for fear of having his passport withdrawn.

In the tweet with which the Turk celebrated the news, he made it clear that the only accusation against his father was precisely that, to be his father: “Today I discovered that 7 years after my father was arrested, I took him to a court in Kangaroo and accuse him of being a criminal for being my father. MY DAD HAS BEEN RELEASED. This is due to the pressure that we have exerted on the Turkish regime. ”

Therefore, great news for the Celtics center, which a few days ago was news for participating in the protests for the death of George Floyd.