Kante, best player in the final

05/30/2021

The French N’Golo KanteChelsea midfielder has been declared the best player in the Champions League final in which his team won their second title by beating Manchester City 1-0.

Again, the French international, as in the previous rounds, gave a physical and footballing exhibition to strengthen his team in Do Dragao and formed a great couple in the core with Jorginhoaccording to UEFA technical observers John Peacock and Patrick Vieira.

Kanté relieves his compatriot in this award Kingsley Coman, Bayern Munich winger, chosen the best of the last final.

Best players of the last finals

2020: Kingsley Coman (Bayern)

2019: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

2018: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

2017: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

2016: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

2015: Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)

2014: Ángel Di María (Real Madrid)

2013: Arjen Robben (Bayern München)

2012: Didier Drogba (Chelsea)

2011: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)