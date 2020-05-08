Kansas City Chief Lineman serves as medic in battle against Covid-19

La Jornada newspaper

Friday, May 8, 2020, p. a11

Kansas City., Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has moved from his team’s offensive line to the battlefront against the coronavirus, taking advantage of the medical title he earned after completing his studies during the inter-campaign breaks with the Kansas City Chiefs, champions of the Super Bowl

Still wearing his lab coat, during a lunch break, Duvernay-Tardif explained that he had contact with the Ministry of Health in his native Canada at the start of the pandemic to ask if he could help.

The player began by making announcements in which he asked to respect social distancing measures. It was put into action soon after, when it became clear that trained professionals were required.

In times of crisis, there are many additional steps one must take to protect oneself and patients, Duvernay-Tardif said in a video conference with Ap.

We are wearing visors and masks all day. We wash our hands. A lot of precautionary measures are taken and all of that makes all the work heavier. That is why they needed many more people. There are a lot of health professionals who have become ill, but also a lot of work to do.

His dedication has paid off in two professions. On the ground, he became a starter in a franchise that just won its first Super Bowl in five decades. He became so relevant to the Chiefs that they signed a five-year, $ 42.36 million deal with him in 2017.

Outside the field, Duvernay-Tardif never gave up his studies. And that put him in a position to help when Covid-19 began to spread.

“The first time I was told about the coronavirus was in the Super Bowl, when a reporter asked me a question. I thought something like: “I’m about to play the most important game of my life.” I was not very focused on this topic.

“Three months later, half the planet is in quarantine. It is crazy to see how things have evolved. People were missing from the long-term care facility and I offered to go to work. It’s one thing to say it, but when you do your first shift, you are left wondering: ‘How can I protect myself and juggle all these things?’ ”Said the 29-year-old player as a nurse.

The player submitted his plans to Kansas City coach Andy Reid and management for consideration. They gave him the go-ahead and even made arrangements to ensure the safety of people close to him. An empty apartment was provided for him to use to change his clothes. He comes there after each shift to shower and put on clean clothes, before going home to his family.

On the other hand, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell communicated the protocols that teams have to apply to reopen the facilities to their staff starting May 15.

