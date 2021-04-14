Kansas City: Alan Pulido rules out returning to play in European soccer

Football player Alan Pulido of Sporting Kansas City of the Major League Soccer (MLS)He assured this Tuesday that he sees a possible return to play in European football very difficult, so this situation is not currently on his mind.

Thinking about Europe is more complicated due to age and I am very happy here (MLS), I am sure at some point I will return to the MX LEAGUE ”, were the words of Alan Pulido.

The Mexican forward spoke prior to the start of the 2021 season, where he made it clear that he does not see a return to European lands due to his age, but he is very happy playing soccer in the United States.

⚽ “It would be very good, it would improve a lot, it would be a good fusion of these two leagues and it would be one of the most striking in the world” ️ ️ Alan Pulido, Club Sporting Kansas City pic.twitter.com/O7l5ezpkVm – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) April 13, 2021

Alan Pulido also highlighted in this press conference that he would like a merger between MLS and Liga MX, and that he is very sure that in the future he will return to Mexico to finish his career.

