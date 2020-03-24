The Kansas City Chiefs will sign quarterback Chad Henne to back incumbent Patrick Mahomes for the upcoming NFL season.

Chad Henne was active with the Miami Dolphins and the past five years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, so he has now stamped his heading on a two-year contract with Kansas to be the substitute for veteran quarterback Mahomes.

On another front, cornerback Bashaud Breeland was not accepted by the Carolina Panthers, as he failed to undergo physical exams on Friday for a foot injury while in the Dominican Republic.

Breeland, a former Washington Redskins player, suffered an infection after cutting his foot and failed a physical exam because it requires skin grafting, the NFL Network reported.

Bashaud Breeland would earn Carolina $ 24 million over the next three years, but he failed the medical examination and was rejected by the Panthers.

.