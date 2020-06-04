Spain.- The protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis do not stop, even reaching the world of sports, where many athletes have demonstrated in the fight against racism, and this time it was the turn of former footballer Frederic Kanouté, who shared a date that will make everyone think.

The former Mali player and great figure in Seville in Spain’s soccer, asked La Liga to complete the eradication of racism in soccer; even comparing the subject with the coronavirus pandemic that is also affecting the world today.

There is another virus, unfortunately called racism, and there are people who continue to suffer from this other virus, which is very serious as well, and I hope that the League and we will support all measures so that no racist act that is in the field or out of it, “he said bluntly.

On the restart of La Liga, Kanouté said he was excited for Sevilla to face Betis in the return match, and applauded the government’s decision to play the games behind closed doors, in addition to encouraging the fans to stay at home and enjoy the games on television as everything returns to normal.

My advice is that in the end everyone will be together even if there are no fans in the stands. Today we have technological advances that allow us to follow matches at home and we can enjoy it. The way we are going to follow the games will make us feel almost on the field. The players are professionals and they have to get into the game even if there are no fans, “he said.

Another former star of the Spanish championship who joined Kanouté’s request was the Uruguayan Forlán, who also asked to deal with other problems such as famine, and thus be able to improve as a society in all aspects.

As a global society, we must rethink many things, obviously this has moved the pillars for all of us and see what we want to do, because there are certain things like racism, like hunger in many parts and many things that are happening try to improve as a society, “said Forlán.

