Kang the Conqueror could appear in Creed III

Calm! It is not as crazy as it sounds. The actor who will play the renowned Marvel villain, Jonathan Majors, is set to star in the third part of the Creed saga.

The rise of inclusion for African American actors has become a key part of the requirements that must be met before starting to fill the cast of a project. However, there are productions in which the presence of colored characters is the protagonist, so the existence of great stars that cover this point is something very positive for their creators, since it is not difficult to find potential for each role. This is the case of Believe.

The first two tapes of this story have had the participation of great representatives of the Afro community, beginning with the director Ryan coogler, who has been one of the leaders of this entire creative world, including artists like Michael B. Jordan Y Tessa thompson, who have been the protagonists.

However, the storyline is heading for the third installment and the study wants to find an Afro-descendant antagonist who is at the level of Adonis creed, but also at the height of the actor who plays him, so it seems that they already have the ideal candidate.

So things, Deadline has commented that Jonathan Majors He will be the one who gives life to the next rival that the heir of boxing places in the ring to try to defeat. It is a good choice?

The truth is that the artist in question is preparing to interpret Kang the Conqueror on Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The appearance of this character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would mean many brilliant theories, as the perfect reason to include or at least mention Fantastic 4.

On the other hand, returning to Creed, it was known that, to the disappointment of many fans of the franchise, Sylvester Stallone will not return to impersonate Rocky.