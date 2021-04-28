Kane is put on the market

04/28/2021 at 5:12 PM CEST

Harry Kane is looking for a new adventure. The English forward, who has been performing at a high level for several seasons, is tired of losing finals to Tottenham And although it is the emblem of the club, it seems that his career as ‘Spur’ is coming to an end. For weeks his statements suggest that he is looking for a new team and the greats are already fighting to try to convince him. Manchester City seemed the best placed to sign him, but given the clause that their president would have imposed, Barça and Madrid will not miss the opportunity to hire one of the most lethal strikers on the continent.

In an interview on ‘Evening Standard’, Kane was clear: “I want to win team titles.” Tottenham’s defeat last Sunday in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City 1-0, although the result could have been considerably more bulky, seems to have been the last straw for the English striker. The North London team has not been able to win the last four finals they have played and this is a thorn in their minds.

The second top scorer in the history of Tottenham, is less than 50 goals behind the first, is happy with the awards received individually, but wants to lift collective titles to put the finishing touch on his career, which still has a long way to go and it will surely kill some of the greats. This week he was recognized as the best footballer in the Premier League, according to the London Football Awards, but despite this, his intentions are clear: “The individual awards are very good, they are fantastic achievements. My goal now as a footballer is to win titles I want to win the best titles that can be won as a team and we are not getting it. I’d rather win team titles than this award, that’s the way it is. “

He continued to insist that his dream, right now, is to win a collective title: “If I finished my career as the top scorer in the Premier League, or the England team, it would be incredible. But I would not feel as good if I have not won collective titles, if I did not have a Premier or a European Championship“Who knows if the first title I get will be a Premier or a League …

“It has been a disappointing season”

His words show his discontent and it seems impossible that he will continue at Tottenham for another season: “It’s been a disappointing season if I’m totally honest. We have had many opportunities and games in which we were ahead and then we did not win. The only thing we need now is to try to qualify for the Champions League. “In case of not succeeding, it seems certain that he will pack his bags.

You feel in great shape now. He leads the Premier League scorers’ table, which he has already achieved in two more seasons, but he knows that starting in his 30s, he can stay in shape and be a smarter footballer: “I believe that the zenith of a professional career should be started in your 30s. There is no reason why if you keep your body in shape you cannot play at the highest level for a while longer. There are many examples of top players who continue to play until the end of the 1930s. “In the 5 major leagues there are plenty of examples, Leo Messi and Cristiano are good examples of this, but above all, Ibrahimovic, who is a benchmark longevity in soccer.