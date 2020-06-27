Kane was reportedly absent from a political event due to his health.

The county mayor Knox, Glenn Jacobs, or better known within WWE how Kane, was slated to be the special guest in a fundraising campaign to Erick Brakey. However, Kane He has not been present at said event because he has not been able to attend due to health problems.

It should be noted that no details have been revealed about the health problems of Glenn Jacobs. The event, Liberty and Lobsters it has been postponed to a later date. Eric Brakey is wanting to run for the United States House of Representatives elections, especially to represent Maine’s second congressional district.

According to the statements of the campaign team, the health problems of Kane they would not be so serious. Next, we leave you with these statements:

Unfortunately, we must postpone tonight’s Liberty and Lobsters event. Our special guest, the mayor Glenn Jacobs You will not be able to attend due to a health problem. Although not serious, his health prevents him from attending tonight’s event. A new date for the event will be announced in the coming weeks. We will keep you informed regarding the new date and the new details. We appreciate your continued support and hope to see you soon at the event.

From the entire team of Planet Wrestling, we wish a great recovery to The Big Red Monster, Kane, and that we can see him soon in all the political events that appear as representative of the county of Knox.

